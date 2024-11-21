Taiwan decries China's 'disinfo' warfare, says Singapore backs one-China 'policy'

Taipei: Singapore has a "one-China policy" and has not followed China's "one-China principle" stated a top Taiwanese diplomat on Wednesday reacting to an "errorneous" statement by China's foreign ministry, local media reported.

A report in Focus Taiwan cited Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang as saying that "it has been a longstanding practice for China to speak on other countries' behalf concerning Taiwan."

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on November 16 said China had issued an "unmistakable false" statement concerning Taiwan after Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15 on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru.

The Chinese foreign ministry had released a statement after the meeting stating that "Singapore fully understands the Chinese government's position on the Taiwan question, opposes any form of 'Taiwan independence,' and firmly abides by the one-China principle." However, a statement issued by Singapore's foreign ministry after the same meeting stated that "Singapore has a clear and consistent 'One China' policy and is opposed to Taiwan independence."

Focus Taiwan cited minister Tien as saying that the difference between the two statements and Beijing replacing the phrase one-China "policy" with "principle" was further proof of "disinformation warfare" by China.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry has urged the international community to denounce "China's unilateral and deliberate bullying practices that undermine regional peace and stability."

The Taiwanese MOFA also condemned China for using APEC and other international forums to "spread falsehoods that belittle Taiwan's sovereignty" and mislead international public opinion. China has heightened its military activity around Taiwan since September 2020, deploying aircraft and naval vessels and employing grey zone tactics to achieve its security objectives. (ANI)

