Taiwan detects Chinese military activity around it

Taipei: After three days of no Chinese activity, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels encircling the island, a statement by Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence stated.

The MND stated that 13 People’s Liberation Army aircraft and 3 People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

The MND added that eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND stated, “13 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Earlier, from October 1-4, no PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected, the MND stated.

On October 1, eight PLA aircraft and two PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected from 6am on September 30 to October 1. Four of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ, the MND said.

It added that Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, it said, “8 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan. (ANI)

