‘Taiwan has never been an independent country, never will be’: China reiterates stance

Beijing: During a routine press briefing in Beijing, Chen Bihua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reiterated China’s stance that Taiwan has never been an independent country and never will be.

He emphasised that both sides of the Taiwan Straits are part of one China, with Taiwan being an integral component.

Chen strongly opposed any military interactions between nations recognising China and Taiwan, including the sale of arms.

He called on the United States to uphold the One-China principle and cease actions such as arms sales and military support that could be seen as backing pro-independence groups in Taiwan.

For decades, China has warned against military support for Taiwan by countries that recognize the One-China Policy, viewing such actions as interference in its internal affairs and a threat to its territorial integrity. The One-China Policy, a foundational element of Chinese foreign policy, maintains that there exists a singular Chinese nation and includes Taiwan as an integral component.

In recent years, tensions between China and Taiwan have been heightened by various factors, including Taiwan’s increasing international presence and calls for greater independence from Beijing.

The United States, along with several other countries, maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and has provided it with military support, which China views as interference in its internal affairs. (ANI)

