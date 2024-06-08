Taipei reacts to Beijing’s meltdown after PM Narendra Modi thanks Taiwan President

Taipei: In a sharp response to China's protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to Taiwan President Lai Ching Te's congratulatory message, Taipei said on Friday that Beijing's actions are "utterly unjustified."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan in its statement also said that the island remains dedicated to "building partnerships" with India.

"China's outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified. Threats & intimidation never foster friendships," Taiwan MOFA said in a post on X.

"Taiwan remains dedicated to building partnerships with #India underpinned by mutual benefit & shared values," it said.

The Chinese Embassy in India on Thursday reiterated that Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of the territory of China.

The embassy's spokesperson further emphasised that the one-China is a universally recognised norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community.

"There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community," the spokesperson added.

Moreover, it also stressed that India is supposed to recognise and resist the Taiwan authorities's political calculations on the one-China policy.

"India has diplomatic relations with China and knows China's position well. On the one-China principle, India has made serious political commitments and is supposed to recognize, be alarmed about and resist the Taiwan authorities' political calculations," the spokesperson added.

After results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te congratulated him on his third consecutive victory in the general elections and said he looks forward to expanding the "fast-growing" ties between the two nations.

He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

