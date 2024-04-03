Taiwan Hit By "Strongest Earthquake In 25 Years", 7 Dead And Over 700 Injured

TAIWAN: A devastating earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least four people and leaving many others injured.

The tremor of the massive earthquake was such that it triggered a tsunami in Japan's Yonaguni Island.

It is worth mentioning that it happens to be the strongest earthquake to ravage Taiwan in 25 years. Prior to this, the Nantou county situated in the tiny island nation was hit by a 7.2-magnitude temblor in 1999, killing over 2,500 people and injuring over 1,300 others.