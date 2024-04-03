Taiwan Hit By "Strongest Earthquake In 25 Years", 7 Dead And Over 700 Injured

TAIWAN: A devastating earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least four people and leaving many others injured.
The tremor of the massive earthquake was such that it triggered a tsunami in Japan's Yonaguni Island.
It is worth mentioning that it happens to be the strongest earthquake to ravage Taiwan in 25 years. Prior to this, the Nantou county situated in the tiny island nation was hit by a 7.2-magnitude temblor in 1999, killing over 2,500 people and injuring over 1,300 others.
As per reports, Hualien county was the epicentre of the earthquake and the four deaths were also reported from this region while more than 50 others also incurred injuries.
The Taiwanese government informed that this massive quake caused at least 26 buildings to collapse in Taiwan, with more than half of those located in the county.
In addition to it, about 20 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble of collapsed structures and operations are underway to rescue them.
Moreover, a five-storey building in Hualien partially collapsed to the first floor, leaving the building tilted at a 45-degree angle.
Furthermore, Taiwan's Central Emergency Command Centre have said that more than 91,000 households were without electricity.
In the aftermath of the devastation, train services were suspended across Taiwan and in the capital Taipei and the earthquake also triggered a landslide.
Meanwhile, authorities in Japan said a tsunami wave measuring about 1 foot was detected on Yonaguni Island about 15 minutes after the earthquake struck Taiwan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had issued a tsunami warning for residents of the coastal areas of Okinawa prefecture and warned that tsunami waves of up to 3 metres were expected to reach the country's southwestern coast.
But the Agency downgraded the warning to an advisory later. It put the earthquake's magnitude at 7.7.
Notably, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said the temblor's magnitude measured 7.4 on the Richter scale while Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency said that they found the magnitude to be 7.2.
The earthquake struck at 7.58 am, about 18 km south-southwest of Hualien and had a depth of about 35 km.
