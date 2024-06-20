Taiwan mulls visa-on-arrival (VoA) for Indian travellers

Taipei: In a promising development for Indian travellers, Taiwan is actively considering the implementation of visa-on-arrival (VoA) for Indian citizens. Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang expressed this intention, highlighting India’s significant outbound travel and the potential benefits of easing visa procedures.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Tuesday, he acknowledged the proposal and emphasised the necessity of internal discussions with Taiwan’s Immigration Department before any formal decision can be made. He underscored the collaborative nature of such a policy change, indicating that it cannot be enacted single-handedly by the government.

“Indian citizens travel a lot...We are considering this (visa-on-arrival). We are going to talk with the Immigration Department. The Government can’t single-handedly (do it), we have to discuss internally,” he said.

“We have been proposed to have a visa-on-arrival. We are giving very serious consideration,” Tien Chung-kwang stated, reflecting Taiwan’s proactive stance on facilitating tourism and business travel from India.

When the Indian government initiated “Look East Policy” in early 1991, Taiwan and India started to approach each other and loosen visa restrictions.

This development comes after Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister strongly rejected China’s objection to the recent exchange of messages between Taiwan President Lai Ching Te and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter’s election win.

“I am sure Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated by that reaction,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan said. (ANI)

