Taiwan records presence of 11 PLA aircraft, 4 PLAN vessels

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded on Friday the presence of several Chinese aircraft and vessels around its territory. In a post on X on Friday, it shared that 4 PLAN vessels were operating around Taiwan. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. “11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded”, MND wrote on X. On Thursday, MND detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters on Thursday morning (local time). Of the three, one sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan’s MND detected two PLA aircraft, four PLAN vessels and an official ship around itself. (ANI)

