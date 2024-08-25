Taiwan reports increased Chinese activity

Taipei: Taiwan detected 38 Chinese aircraft and 12 Chinese vessels around its territory till 6am on Saturday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence stated.

The defence ministry stated that 32 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Following this, Taipei monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

“38 PLA aircraft and 12 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 32 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the Defence Ministry stated. Earlier on Friday, the Taiwanese MND detected 41 PLA (People’s Liberation Army) aircraft and seven PLAN (People’s Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory.

The MND stated that 32 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. So far this month, Taiwan has tracked over 300 PLA aircraft and around 200 Chinese ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan. (ANI)

Also read: Taiwan criticizes China for coercive diplomacy and regional intimidation (sentinelassam.com)