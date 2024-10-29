Taiwan slams China’s ‘interference’ in diplomatic ties after remarks on Guatemala

Taipei: The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China’s recent remarks on Taiwan’s diplomatic relationship with Guatemala, and said Beijing has “no right to interfere” in its diplomatic relationships, the Taipei Times reported.

This response came after China on Friday asked Guatemala to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

During a press conference on Friday, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, reiterated the “One China” policy, stating that Taiwan is an” inseparable part of China,” Taipei Times reported.

He further claimed that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 “restored the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China [PRC] in the UN.”

“More and more people with vision in Guatemala are aware that establishing diplomatic relations with China is in the fundamental and long-term interests of Guatemala and its people,” he said.

“We hope the Guatemalan government will see this trend, meet its people’s aspirations, and make the right choice at an early date,” the spokesperson added.

In response, Taiwan’s MOFA dismissed China’s assertions as ‘absurd’ and condemned its efforts to undermine Taiwan-Guatemala relations by misinterpreting UN Resolution 2758 and promoting the “One China” principle, the Taipei Times reported.

“The Republic of China [Taiwan] is a sovereign independent state, and the ‘status quo’ of the Taiwan Strait is that it and the PRC are not subordinate to each other, which is a fact commonly recognised by international society,” the ministry said.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry also noted that UN Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan and accused Beijing of misapplying the resolution to support its claims.

“The diplomatic relations between our country [Taiwan] and our allies are an act of sovereignty based on mutual respect, equality and reciprocity, in which other countries have no right to intervene,” the ministry said.

The Taiwanese Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung is currently leading a delegation visiting four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in Central America and the Caribbean. (ANI)

