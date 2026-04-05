TEHRAN: Iran says ‘no’ to Islamabad’s attempt to play peace broker

TEHRAN: Islamabad’s attempt tp position itself as a mediator in the West Asia conflict has come to naught with the Iranian side refusing to meet any US led delegation in Pakistan, reports the Wall Street Journal. Iran has also called the list of demands from the US as unacceptablem, pushing the possibility of an early resolution to the crisis to the back burner. Pakistan had staked its diplomatic heft by pitching itself as a mediator claiming to have been behind messaging to both the Iranian and US sides. However, it appears that with this significant trust deficit the Iranians are reluctant to let Islambad play any role in negotiations. However, some hope was ignited as reports suggested that Iran could move towards a mediation effort brokered by Qatar, another key player in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Bridges, Electric Power Plants: Donald Trump threatens Iran’s civilian infrastructure