Tel Aviv: India, Israel Explore AI Cooperation and Innovation Partnerships

TEL AVIV: India and Israel on Thursday discussed avenues for cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on innovation and emerging technologies. The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, and Israel National AI Directorate Head Erez Askal in Tel Aviv.

"Amb JP Singh met Erez Askal, Head of Israel's National AI Directorate, in Tel Aviv today. Discussed avenues for India-Israel cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on innovation, emerging technologies, and building partnerships that benefit both countries," the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X. (IANS)

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