Terror sponsor Pakistan has no locus-standi to comment on India’s internal matters: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday yet again slammed Pakistan for it support and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism while using it as an instrument of state policy.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that that investigation continues in last year’s heinous Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terror groups. “The Pahalgam terror attack took several innocent lives. You all saw its barbarity. Our authorities have begun investigations in the matter and it continues. As far as cross-border terrorism is concerned, you are well aware of Pakistan’s decades-long sponsorship and support for it as also its continued use as instrument of state policy,” he said in response to a question.

During the briefing, Jaiswal also said that Pakistan has no locus-standi to comment on matters internal to India.

When asked about Pakistani leaders expressing support for Hurriyat leaders after National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheets against them, Jaiswal responded, “Pakistan has no locus-standi to comment on matters which are internal to India.” (IANS)

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