Thai F-16s dropped bombs on Cambodian border village: Defence Ministry

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said on Friday that Thai F-16 fighter jets dropped as many as 40 bombs in a border village in Banteay Meanchey province.

She said in a press briefing that the bombardment destroyed civilian houses as well as public infrastructures in Chok Chey village, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Thai military also fired artillery shells into a civilian residential area in Poipet Municipality of Banteay Meanchey province, she added.

On December 25, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had urged the full implementation of the Peace Accords amid ongoing violence between Cambodia and Thailand.

During a phone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, “Secretary Rubio reaffirmed that the United States stands ready to facilitate discussions aimed at ensuring peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Rubio had stressed the importance of both countries fully implementing the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

The recent clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border, stemming from long-standing territorial disputes dating back to the colonial era, reignited in late May following military confrontations in border regions.

On Thursday, Thailand’s military announced that border negotiations with Cambodia entered the second day, with overall clashes along the frontier showing a downward trend. (IANS)

