Thai F16s bomb Cambodian villages; Cambodia fires rockets on Thai hospital as clashes intensify

PHNOM PENH: Clashes intensify between southeast Asian neighbours as Thai F16s bomb Cambodian villages while Cambodia fired rockets on a Thai hospital according to Khmer Times and the Bangkok Post.

Sharing details of the clashes, Khmer Times reported that on Wednesday, Thai military used F-16 fighter jets to drop two bombs on the village of Slor Kram, Slor Kram commune, Svay Chek district, Banteay Meanchey province.

As per Khmer Times, Thai military used several fighter jets to attack places which included Thi Mom Thi, An Ses, Phnom Khak, and Preah Vihear Temple- a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It further mentioned that the Thai military used 1 artillery shell on the Cheyy area, Thma Da commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province and 2 DK rifles and used drones to drop bombs in the Cheyy area, Thma Da commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

Citing the Second Army Region, Bangkok Post reported that the rockets fired from Cambodia struck Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province on Wednesday morning. It said that the health facility had been rocket-hit in July. It mentioned that Cambodia fired six rockets at the hospital and its vicinity in Phanom Dong Rak district at 8.40am (local time), necessitating the evacuation of medical personnel and patients for their safety. As per Bangkok Post, the Second Army, which supervises the Northeast, said that clashes persisted on Wednesday morning across 12 locations.

The Thai army added that Cambodian forces on Tuesday fired 5,000 rockets and attacked with suicide drones in multiple border areas, especially in Chong An Ma and Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani, Thiang Ta Mok area in Si Sa Ket and Chong Khana and Prasat Ta Khwai in Surin, Bangkok Post reported. (ANI)

