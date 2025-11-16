Trump calls up Thailand, Cambodian leaders after fresh clashes, suggests tariff threats

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump has held telephone calls with Thailand and Cambodia and claimed he threatened the use of tariffs against the two neighbouring countries in South East Asia to "stop the war." Trump spoke by phone with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and the leader of Malaysia on Friday.

"I stopped the war just today through the use of tariffs - the threat of tariffs. If we didn't have that, other countries would use tariffs on us, and we would have no fair means of fighting," he told reporters aboard Air Force One as he travelled to Florida for the weekend, CNN reported. "I spoke to the prime ministers of both countries and they're doing great. I think they're going to be fine," he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he spoke with Trump and "affirmed that both countries have withdrawn their military forces from the border, in line with the approach agreed upon under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework."

"Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump, who has also reached out to the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are handled in an orderly manner, to guarantee regional stability and harmony," he said in a post on social media platform X.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a cross-border clash between Thailand and Cambodia on Wednesday, with both sides blaming each other, just days after Thailand suspended a peace pact.

The Royal Thai Army denied that Thai troops had engaged in "unprovoked shooting" and said Cambodian soldiers had "fired weapons into Thai territory."

Thai forces "took cover and returned fire toward the source using only necessary force in accordance with rules of engagement to suppress the incident, protect national sovereignty, and ensure personnel safety," the army said on the US social media platform Facebook. (ANI)

