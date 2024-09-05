Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorses new cabinet under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Bangkok: Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed members of a new cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a royal command said on Wednesday.

According to the official Royal Gazette, the king appointed 35 cabinet ministers as selected by Paetongtarn, including six deputy prime ministers and other ministers, after her endorsement as the new prime minister of the Southeast Asian country last month, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party holds the largest share of 17 seats in the cabinet, with most of the appointees being existing ministers and deputy ministers who served under the previous Srettha Thavisin administration.

Pichai Chunhavajira retains his post as Finance Minister and Maris Sangiampongsa as Foreign Minister, while Phumtham Wechayachai is named Defence Minister and has been replaced as commerce minister by Pichai Naripthaphan.

Core partners in the Pheu Thai-led coalition, including the Bhumjaithai Party and Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, command the remaining 19 portfolios.

The new cabinet is scheduled to take an oath of allegiance before the king on Friday, paving the way for its policy statement address to the parliament before officially assuming office.

Paetongtarn said earlier that the new cabinet should continue the unfinished initiatives from Srettha’s administration, including her party’s flagship policy, the digital wallet cash handout scheme, which will move forward with some adjustments. The 38-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader and the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was elected Thailand’s youngest and second female premier after winning a parliamentary vote in August.

Her appointment came after the sudden dismissal of Srettha by the constitutional court for breaching ethical standards under the country’s constitution when appointing a cabinet minister earlier this year. (IANS)

Also Read: Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Watch: