Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bangkok: Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory wishes, Thailand’s newly sworn-in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that she is looking forward to strengthening Thailand-India ties further.

Sharing a post on X, Shinawatra wrote, “Thank you PM @narendramodi for your warm congratulatory message. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and investment, culture, people-to-people contact, and tourism, in particular, to increase air travel between both countries.”

“I am confident that we can build upon our existing ties and explore untapped potentials to create even greater opportunities for our two countries, peoples and beyond,” she added. On Sunday, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally endorsed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country’s next prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi extended congratulations to Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand and expressed his best wishes for a successful tenure on August 18.

Further, he looked forward to working with the new Thai leader to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations.

“Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure,” PM Modi said on X. “Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, which are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect,” he added.

Shinawatra’s appointment follows a series of twists and turns in Thai politics over the past week, during which the Constitutional Court ousted Srettha Thavisin, her predecessor from the same Pheu Thai party. With the king’s approval, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to move forward with assembling a Cabinet, a process expected to unfold in the coming weeks. (ANI)

Also Read: Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn appoints Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new Prime Minister

Also Watch: