Thai ‘Serial Killer’ Sentenced To Death For Poisoning Friends With Cyanide

BANGKOK: Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a 36-year-old woman from Thailand, has been sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering her friend, Siriporn Khanwong, by poisoning her with cyanide. The incident occurred in April 2023 during a trip to Ratchaburi province, where Siriporn collapsed and died after sharing a meal with Sararat. An autopsy confirmed traces of cyanide in Siriporn’s body, and her personal belongings were found to be missing.
Known to the media as "Am Cyanide," Sararat has been connected to other such deaths since 2015. According to authorities, she poisoned up to 14 individuals with cyanide, allegedly targeting pals she owed money to because of her gambling addiction. She would contaminate them, then take their valuables.
Apart from her conviction, Sararat's lawyer and her ex-husband, Vitoon Rangsiwuthaporn, were also imprisoned for helping her hide evidence. Sararat is suspected of having assisted Vitoon, a former police officer who turned himself in last year, in poisoning an ex-boyfriend.
The case serves as a grim reminder of the devastating potential of cyanide, a deadly substance that deprives the body’s cells of oxygen, leading to rapid and often fatal consequences. Even small doses can cause severe harm, with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and respiratory distress escalating to heart failure or death within minutes.
Despite its tightly controlled use in Thailand, this case underscores the catastrophic outcomes of its misuse. Alongside her death sentence, Sararat was ordered to pay 2 million baht ($57,667) as compensation to Siriporn’s family, offering a measure of justice to the grieving relatives.
Authorities hope this conviction will not only bring closure to the victims’ families but also serve as a stark warning against the abuse of such lethal substances.
