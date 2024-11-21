Thai ‘Serial Killer’ Sentenced To Death For Poisoning Friends With Cyanide

BANGKOK: Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a 36-year-old woman from Thailand, has been sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering her friend, Siriporn Khanwong, by poisoning her with cyanide. The incident occurred in April 2023 during a trip to Ratchaburi province, where Siriporn collapsed and died after sharing a meal with Sararat. An autopsy confirmed traces of cyanide in Siriporn’s body, and her personal belongings were found to be missing.

Known to the media as "Am Cyanide," Sararat has been connected to other such deaths since 2015. According to authorities, she poisoned up to 14 individuals with cyanide, allegedly targeting pals she owed money to because of her gambling addiction. She would contaminate them, then take their valuables.