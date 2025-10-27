Thailand and Cambodia sign ‘KL Peace Accord’ to end border conflict

Kuala Lumpur: Thailand and Cambodia, on Sunday, signed a joint declaration on a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, marking a formal step toward halting hostilities and restoring peace along their disputed border. The agreement dubbed “KL PEACE Accord” was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, which began today under the chair of Malaysia. Speaking at the event, President Trump said, “This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.” He added, “Earlier this year, an armed clash broke out along the border of these two countries... because of America’s strong commitment to stability and peace in this region... my administration immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating.” Highlighting economic cooperation, President Trump said, “Today, alongside this peace treaty, we are also signing a major trade deal with Cambodia, and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand.” He concluded, “On behalf of the United States, I’m proud to help settle this conflict, and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper, and thrive in safety, security, and peace.” (IANS)

Also Read: Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit dies at 93; Nation declares year-long mourning