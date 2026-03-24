Thailand confirms sufficient oil supply, reserves to last 103 days

BANGKOK: The Thai government has affirmed that the country maintains sufficient oil reserves to meet demand for up to 103 days, and it is advancing regulatory measures to enhance transparency in the market.

Sarawut Kaewtatip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, confirmed on Sunday that Thailand maintains sufficient overall oil reserves, estimated to last around 103 days, with supply levels exceeding normal demand.

Thailand currently produces approximately 35.28 million litres of gasoline per day, closely matching the daily consumption of 34.41 million litres. For diesel, it produces around 79.91 million litres per day, which adequately meets domestic demand of averaging 67 to 70 million litres daily, he said.

In response to temporary distribution bottlenecks in some areas caused by a sharp surge in consumption, the government has allowed 24-hour fuel transportation nationwide, and the acceleration of distribution, he said. (IANS)

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