Thailand votes for general election constitutional referendum

Bangkok: Voting began Sunday morning across Thailand in the national general elections to choose all 500 members of the House of Representatives, according to local media. Voters are also taking part in a constitutional referendum on whether to initiate the drafting of a new constitution. If rejected, the existing 2017 constitution, enacted under military rule after the 2014 coup, will remain in force.

The election comes at a turbulent time for Thailand, which has seen three changes of government in less than three years. The polls follow the dissolution of parliament in December 2025 by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, marking a crucial political moment for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy amid ongoing instability and tensions along the Cambodia border.

More than 50 political parties are contesting the election, though the main battle is between the progressive People’s Party (PP), the military-backed Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), and Pheu Thai. Campaign discussions have largely focused on the rising cost of living, economic recovery and political reforms.

Pheu Thai, linked to jailed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is drawing on its populist legacy from the Thai Rak Thai era, which ended with a military coup in 2006.

Advance voting held on February 1 saw over 2 million voters participate. The Election Commission reported the process was largely smooth, though minor issues such as incorrect district codes on ballot envelopes were noted.

Voters receive three ballots—two for the general election and one for the referendum. Of the 500 parliamentary seats, 400 are elected from constituencies and 100 allocated proportionally through party-list votes.

Vote counting begins after polls close at 5 pm. The new parliament will convene within 15 days to elect a prime minister, requiring at least 251 votes. (ANI)

