Thailand: Ferry Ablaze off Thai Coast; 108 passengers saved

BANGKOK: In a tragic incident, passengers on a ferry in the Gulf of Thailand were forced to jump into the sea to escape a fire onboard.
Fortunately, all 108 people aboard the ferry were rescued and are safe.
The ferry, which had departed from Surat Thani province and was heading to Koh Tao, a well-known tourist spot off the Thai coast was nearing its destination when a passenger noticed a crackling noise and the smell of smoke.
The passenger reported seeing thick smoke and flames shortly after, less than five minutes later. This caused passengers to start shouting and activate the alarm.
Surat Thani officials said that out of the 108 people on board the ferry, 94 were passengers. The province’s public relations department later confirmed that all passengers were rescued without any casualties.
Videos captured passengers quickly leaving the ferry’s cabin, putting on life jackets, as thick black smoke filled the ferry. Eventually, the ferry was completely engulfed in flames.
A passenger and resident of Surat Thadi, who frequently travels to Koh Tao for work, shared that after they called for help, several boats arrived to rescue them around 20 minutes later.
However, these boats couldn’t approach the ferry due to fear of explosions. As a result, people had to jump into the seat to be rescued. Videos also revealed that the ferry was transporting several vehicles.
Authorities reported that the fire on the ferry has been brought under control, the fire originated in the engine, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Fortunately, the ferry did not sink.
The ferry traveling from Surat Thani to Koh Tao serves both commuters and tourists. Koh Tao is located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast.
ALSO WATCH: