Thailand: Ferry Ablaze off Thai Coast; 108 passengers saved

BANGKOK: In a tragic incident, passengers on a ferry in the Gulf of Thailand were forced to jump into the sea to escape a fire onboard.

Fortunately, all 108 people aboard the ferry were rescued and are safe.

The ferry, which had departed from Surat Thani province and was heading to Koh Tao, a well-known tourist spot off the Thai coast was nearing its destination when a passenger noticed a crackling noise and the smell of smoke.