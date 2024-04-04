Manipur: Meitei Body Urges EC, CJI to Postpone Lok Sabha Polls

IMPHAL: The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), which includes several Metei organizations, has written letters to the Election Commission (EC) and the Chief Justice of India, asking them to delay the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur because of the current ethnic unrest in the area.

The election for the two parliamentary seats in Manipur, Inner Manipur, and outer Manipur are set for April 19 and 26.

It has raised security concern, especially in Outer Manipur, where voting will take place on both days.