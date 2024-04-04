Manipur: Meitei Body Urges EC, CJI to Postpone Lok Sabha Polls

IMPHAL: The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), which includes several Metei organizations, has written letters to the Election Commission (EC) and the Chief Justice of India, asking them to delay the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur because of the current ethnic unrest in the area.
The election for the two parliamentary seats in Manipur, Inner Manipur, and outer Manipur are set for April 19 and 26.
It has raised security concern, especially in Outer Manipur, where voting will take place on both days.
In their petition submitted on April 1st, the DMCC have several reasons for wanting to postpone the elections. They mentioned the increasing conflict and difficulties faced by law enforcement, which were supported by media reports detailing the unrest.
Comprising groups such as Delhi Meetei Forum (DMF), Delhi Meitei, Liklam Ngakpa, Sanamahi Laining, Eramdam Manipur, and the International Meetei Organisation, the DMCC pointed out the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 of the previous year.
This violence has led to significant physical, psychological, economic, and political damage to the people.
The DMCC’s request, made public on Wednesday, happened at the same time as an Election Commission team visited Imphal to check if Manipur was ready for the elections.
Even though state officials said they were ready, the team also went out to inspect things for themselves.
The DMCC says that the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos has led to 221 deaths, affecting Meiteis, Kukis, and others.
The economy has been hit hard, with high unemployment and expensive consumer goods. Metei farmers have also had troubled farming their fields because of attacks by Kuki militants.
Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Pradeep Kumar Jha affirmed that preparations for the elections are progressing smoothly, with all necessary arrangements being made. He stated, “Things are taking proper shape now and all the preparations are being done.”
ALSO WATCH: