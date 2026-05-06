World Health Organization (WHO) confirms 2nd hantavirus case on Dutch cruise ship

THE HAGUE: The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a second case of hantavirus infection identified on a vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on board to two, Dutch cruise ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions said in a statement. The newly confirmed case was a Dutch female passenger who died on April 27, the operator said. About 150 people remain on board following the deaths of a Dutch couple and a German national, as well as two crew members falling ill. Another confirmed hantavirus passenger, a British national, has left the vessel and is receiving intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa, it said. “Two crew members on board continue to present acute respiratory symptoms, one mild and one severe. Both require urgent medical care,” the statement said. (IANS)

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