They are helpless now: Pakistan Senator Mushahid Hussain mocks UAE on loan repayment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Senator Mushahid Hussain offered a provocative defence of Pakistan’s move to repay its multi-billion dollar debt to the United Arab Emirates, framing the repayment not as a financial obligation, but as an act of “brotherly rescue” for a nation he claims is currently “stuck and helpless.”

Senator Mushahid Hussain, in an interview with Dunya News, reflected on a growing friction between Pakistan’s traditional diplomatic alliances and its recent strategic shifts, especially regarding Iran.

He argued that Pakistan has a moral responsibility to support the UAE during what he described as its time of crisis. Hussain dismissed critics of the repayment, asserting that Pakistan is stepping up to help a brother in need. He highlighted the historical role Pakistan played in the UAE’s foundation, dating back to the era of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Pakistan took the right decision. Our UAE brothers are in need and helpless. We took loans from them and are repaying them in times of crisis. We have always helped them. Pakistan played an important role in building the UAE. We trained their armed forces. We have good relations since the time of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (the founding father and first president of the United Arab Emirates),” said Hussain.

“They are stuck and helpless now. They gave US President Donald Trump USD 150 billion. They are also stuck in wars in Yemen and Sudan. It’s our responsibility to help them,” said Hussain. (ANI)

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