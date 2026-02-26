‘This is the Golden age of America,’ says President Donald Trump in State of Union Address

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night (local time) presented his state of the Union Address saying that "America is respected again, perhaps like never before."

In his address, Trump was all praises for his administration. He highlighted the work done by his administration in the last nine months and even spoke about the American Hockey team winning the Olympic Gold Medal.

One of the early highlights of is his speech was the announcement he made about illegal migrants. According to Trump, in the nine months since he became the President, "no illegal alien" has been able to enter the United States.

"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. We will always allow people to come in legally, people who will love our country and will work hard to maintain it. The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 percent in one year. Last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline. The lowest number in over 125 years," Trump said.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago," he added. (ANI)

