Thousands of Devotees from Nepal and India Flock Pashupatinath on First Monday of Holy Shrawan

Kathmandu: Thousands of Hindu devotees from Nepal and India are thronging the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, observing the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Serpentine lines stretched to all corners of the temple, where devotees holding baskets of offerings waited for their turn to enter the temple for worship.

The fourth month, Shrawan, as per the Nepali calendar, is considered sacred by Hindu devotees. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and during this time, females keep a fast, adorning themselves with green, yellow, and red bangles and beads.

"Today, on the first Monday of Shrawan, we have come to worship Bholenath, Lord Shiva. Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parbati for good health and benevolence, not only for us but also for the entire nation, as well as longevity, respect, and honour, we have come to the Pashupatinath Temple," Meena Guragain, a devotee, told ANI.

As per religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled, and Lord Shiva showers fortune on devotees who visit shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan.

During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees of all ages and sexes go to Shiva temples to worship the Lord. It is believed that an unmarried girl who keeps a fast every Monday of the month shall get a husband of her choice. Married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands and family members. (ANI)

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