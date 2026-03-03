Three United States jets downed in Kuwait, friendly fire: CENTCOM

Washington: Three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury were shot down over Kuwait in what American military officials described as an apparent friendly fire incident, with all six aircrew safely recovered.

The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. ET on March 1, according to a statement issued by CENTCO.

"At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident," the release said.

The aircraft were operating during active combat conditions.

During active combat involving attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, the U.S. Air Force jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences.

The U.S. military confirmed that all crew members survived the incident.

All six aircrew were safely recovered and are in stable condition, according to the release. (IANS)

Also Read: India emerges key player as United States defines 21st century China challenge