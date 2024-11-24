Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile calls for UK’s action on China’s abuses

London: A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and accompanied by parliamentarian Dawa Tsering, continued their official visit to the United Kingdom where they engaged with key political leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Commons, Members of Parliament (MPs), and prominent figures from the House of Lords, an official statement said.

The meetings provided the delegation with valuable insights into the UK’s legislative processes, including how ideas evolve into political party policies, the navigation of these policies through the House of Lords, and the steps required to pass legislation, as per the statement.

However, the central focus of the discussions was the escalating human rights violations in Tibet, particularly those perpetuated by China.

During their engagements, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel drew attention to the dire and ongoing repression faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule.

He highlighted the Chinese government’s increasingly aggressive assimilation policies, which have led to systematic attempts to erode Tibetan culture, religion, and identity. Speaker Tenphel raised alarm over the forced boarding school policy, where Tibetan children are separated from their families and indoctrinated in Chinese state ideology.

He also emphasized the disturbing mass DNA collection program, which is being used to track and control the Tibetan population, along with the deliberate closure of Tibetan schools and the destruction of monasteries actions that are not only an assault on Tibet’s cultural heritage but also a violation of basic human rights, as per the statement.

The delegation also met with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, who reiterated the importance of resuming dialogue with China to address the Sino-Tibet issue. Speaker Tenphel, however, urged the UK to adopt a stronger stance by supporting policies like the US Resolve Tibet Act, which calls for concrete actions to support Tibet’s political and cultural autonomy, the statement added.

As per the statement, in these discussions, the delegation underscored the critical need for the international community to hold China accountable for its oppressive policies in Tibet. They also highlighted the shared responsibility of global parliaments, including the UK, to actively address human rights abuses, and to work towards ensuring that Tibetans are not silenced or erased in the face of these relentless assaults on their culture and freedom.

Today, the Tibet-China issue remains unresolved. While the Chinese government maintains strict control over Tibet, Tibetans in exile continue to advocate for their rights, including through the work of the CTA, which functions as the Tibetan government-in-exile. Despite international pressure, the Chinese government continues to reject any form of independence or autonomy for Tibet. (ANI)

Also Read: 37 killed, over 100 injured as Shia-Sunni clashes rock Pakistan

Also watch: