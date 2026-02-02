Tibetans in-exile begin first phase of Sikyong and parliament elections

The Tibetan community living in exile on Sunday participated in the first phase of elections to choose the Sikyong (President of the Central Tibetan Administration) and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, with the preservation of Tibetan identity, culture and unity emerging as the central concern. Polling was held across the world, including in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the Central Tibetan Administration set up three polling booths at different locations to facilitate voting by Tibetans residing in the state. Members of the community cast their votes not only to run the Tibetan government-in-exile, but also to strengthen the decades-long Tibetan freedom struggle. Speaking to ANI, Tenzin, a candidate for the Assembly of Tibetan People’s Deputies (ATPD), said the biggest challenge facing Tibetans today is the gradual erosion of the community itself. “The biggest challenge at present is that the Tibetan community is slowly disappearing. Tibetans are mixing into different countries and societies. If this continues, a time will come when only photographs of Tibetans will remain, just like dinosaurs exist only in pictures,” Tenzin said. He added that he was nominated to be a candidate by members of his own community. “My people made me a candidate this time. I am not asking anyone to vote for me, but I am interested in serving, which is why I am contesting,” he said. Explaining the electoral process, Tenzin said the elections are held in two parts, one for the Parliament-in-Exile and the other for the head of the government-in-exile, known as the Sikyong. (ANI)

