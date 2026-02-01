Exiled Tibetans gear up for ‘unique polls’, Dalai Lama may cast his vote in South India

DHARAMSHALA: The Tibetans in-exile are very excited for the first phase of general elections of Sikyong and members of Tibetan parliament in-exile to be held on February 1.

More than 91,000 Tibetan voters have registered themselves in 27 countries around the world.

Tibetan elections commission has termed it a ‘unique election.’

The chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi told ANI, “It is unique in the sense that it is going to be held in 27 different countries. And it is unique in the sense that we are not electing political leaders for the governance of a nation but we are trying to elect representatives so that they can lead the struggle for freedom of Tibet.”

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama may also cast his vote in South India. Yeshi told ANI, “We are not very sure because right now he is in South India, but in the past he has participated in the elections so definitely we would provide the instructions to the regional election commissioner to make special arrangements for His Holiness.”

There are more than 80 regional election commissioners with almost 309 polling booths and 1,800 staff as a member of regional election commission members, observers and volunteers for participating in this election. The number of candidates is not known yet since this is a preliminary election and the final phase of the elections will be held on April 26.

Tempa Gyaltsen, an exiled Tibetan told ANI, “I am very very excited and very proud that we Tibetans despite being in exile, we have one of the most robust elections across the world. One day elections will happen in 27 countries across the globe and the Tibetans will be electing for their leadership so we are excited definitely. We are ahead of them (China) when it comes to democracy and to the rights of people and freedom. We are very ahead of Chinese government.” (ANI)

