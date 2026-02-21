Tibetans offer condolence prayers for Ngari Rinpoche, youngest brother of Dalai Lama

DHARAMSHALA: The Tibetans in-exile held condolence prayers for Tenzin Choegyal, also known as Ngari Rinpoche, who passed away at the age of 80 in his residence in Dharamshala on February 17. Choegyal was the youngest brother of the Dalai Lama and was cremated here yesterday.

Several thousand Tibetans gathered at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala to attend the prayer service on Friday. Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) organised the prayer service today.

Choegyal has worked a lot for the preservation of Tibetan religion and culture and also for the political aspirations of the Tibetan people. He was born in Lhasa in 1946 and after China's invasion in Tibet in 1959, he accompanied the Dalai Lama into exile in India.

Tsering Chomphel, the President of Tibetan Youth Congress told ANI, "It's very unfortunate that we lost our beloved and His Holiness the Dalai Lama's youngest brother Tenzin Choegyal also known as Ngari Rinpoche, so we are holding this prayer service as on 17th of February he passed away at his residence in Dharamshala and his cremation was held yesterday. He was also the former president of Tibetan Youth Congress and former member of Tibetan parliament in-exile. We are holding this prayer to commemorate his work for the Tibetan community as he served the Tibetan community for a long time." (ANI)

