Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signals revision of constitution: Report

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi once again signalled pursuing a revision of the country’s 1947 Constitution, local media reported on Sunday.

Takaichi expressed her intent in a video message to a gathering of revision proponents on Constitution Memorial Day, which falls on May 3, the report by Kyodo News agency said.

She said that the ruling Democratic Party would “advance discussions in the Diet aimed at reaching decisions while securing the cooperation of other parties”, and vowed to explain the potential amendments carefully to the public, it added.

Japan’s current constitution took effect in 1947. It is often referred to as a pacifist constitution because of its Article 9, which renounces war as a sovereign right and prohibits Japan from having “war potential”.

“(It) Should be periodically updated in accordance with the demands of the times,” Takaichi said regarding the postwar supreme law, which serves as the foundation of the country. Takaichi is pushing for these changes for the first time since the constitution came into effect after World War II. (IANS)

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