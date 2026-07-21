Top US House Democrats Endorse Indian-American Shri Thanedar for Re-Election in Michigan

Washington: The top three Democrats in the US House of Representatives have endorsed Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar for re-election from Michigan, citing his work to lower household costs and his opposition to President Donald Trump and Republican policies.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar announced their joint endorsement of Thanedar in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The endorsement gives Thanedar the backing of the House Democratic leadership as he seeks another term representing Detroit and nearby communities. (IANS)

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