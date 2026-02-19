Traders protest as administrative overreach, road chaos cripples Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi descended into traffic turmoil after simultaneous road construction projects, and a traders' demonstration on Murree Road brought the city to a grinding halt.

The protest was organised by the Rawalpindi Central Traders Association in response to what shopkeepers described as relentless crackdowns by multiple provincial and district authorities, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the traders accused the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera), Punjab Food Authority, District Price Control Committee, Punjab Revenue Authority and the district administration of imposing repeated fines, sealing commercial premises and registering cases against business owners.

Over 200 shopkeepers assembled near Liaquat Bagh and blocked Murree Road for nearly 90 minutes, disrupting traffic flow on one of the city's busiest arteries. The protest was led by association president Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, accompanied by senior representatives. (ANI)

