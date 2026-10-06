Trump Administration Signals Crackdown on Foreign Labour Visa Programs to Protect US Workers

WASHINGTON, DC: US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito has signalled heightened enforcement of foreign labour visa programmes, saying there is a "big week ahead" on the issue and pledging to prioritise American workers. The remarks come as the Trump administration increases scrutiny of employment-based immigration amid allegations that companies have used foreign-worker programmes to replace or undercut US workers.

Vice President JD Vance has described the H-1B visa programme as "completely broken" and said he would support abolishing it. He accused companies of using the programme to hire lower-paid foreign workers in place of American employees, while distinguishing such practices from hiring highly skilled specialists. The administration has also defended a USD 100,000 fee on certain H-1B petitions for workers outside the US. The fee, introduced in September 2025 and extended through September 21, 2027, has faced legal challenges, with a federal magistrate issuing an injunction against it on October 1.

An executive directive issued on September 18 ordered the Departments of State, Labor and Homeland Security to examine whether companies sponsoring foreign workers had recently laid off comparable US employees. The Labor Department was also instructed to audit previously filed labour-condition applications for potential violations. (ANI)

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