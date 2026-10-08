Trump Administration Unveils 'Golden Fleet' to Cement US Maritime Supremacy

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is pursuing a new "Golden Fleet" designed to restore American maritime dominance for the next century, linking an expansion of naval power with a broader effort to rebuild the country's diminished shipbuilding industrial base. The strategy was outlined Tuesday as President Donald Trump visited Sparrows Point, Maryland, where his administration announced a new high-tech shipyard to expand production for the US Navy. "This facility will be a vital linchpin in our overarching naval strategy," an administration official said during the event, according to a transcript of the proceedings.

"Under President Trump's visionary leadership, our mandate is clear. We are building the Golden Fleet." The official described the planned fleet in sweeping terms. "The Golden Fleet is a maritime force designed to dominate the seas, project overwhelming power, and guarantee American maritime supremacy for the next century, just as the Great White Fleet did 100 years ago." (IANS)

Also Read: Trump Administration Unveils Largest Citizenship Revocation Drive in US History