Trump Administration Unveils Largest Citizenship Revocation Drive in US History

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has launched what it calls the largest denaturalisation effort in modern US history, moving to strip 40 naturalised Americans of their citizenship over allegations ranging from immigration fraud and concealed crimes to espionage and acting as an agent of a foreign government.

The Justice Department said that the denaturalisation complaints were filed in federal courts across the United States between Aug. 21 and Oct. 2. The cases mark the largest volume of denaturalisation complaints filed within a single period under the Trump administration, the department said. "Today’s announcement marks the largest denaturalization effort in modern history," Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

"From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the U.S. government and represent serious criminal offenders. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice will continue to employ the denaturalisation process to maintain our national security and protect the American people."

The cases provide a sweeping picture of how the administration is using denaturalisation proceedings against people it alleges should never have obtained US citizenship. The 40 defendants come from a wide range of countries. The allegations include immigration and identity fraud, fraudulent marriages, concealed criminal conduct, tax fraud and offences involving minors. Some cases involve national security. (IANS)

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran of Severe Consequences Amid Security Threats, Open to Talks