Trump claims he ended India-Pak conflict, says he deserves Nobel Prize for ‘ending seven wars’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has repeated his claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year through trade, stating that he should be honoured with the Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars." Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, Trump said, "We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia."

"Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped," he added.

The US president also listed other conflicts he claimed to have influenced, including those in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo.

"Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 percent of them were stopped because of trade," he said.

He further claimed that, "like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped."

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump claimed it could earn him a Nobel Prize. "I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," he said.

Trump said he initially thought the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be easier to resolve due to his personal rapport with President Vladimir Putin. "Because I have a good relationship with President Putin, disappointed in him, but I do. I thought that would be the easiest one, but we'll get it done one way or the other," he said.

Linking energy policy to the war, Trump said, "... That (oil drilling) will automatically stop the war with Russia and Ukraine; you get the prices down a little bit more, that's got to stop it. I am very disappointed in President Putin. Anywhere between 5000-7000 people are dying every week..."

Reiterating his criticism of Moscow, Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "let me down" for not stopping the war with Ukraine during his state visit to Britain. (ANI)

