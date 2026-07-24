Trump Declares ‘Golden Age of America’ as He Rallies Georgia Voters, Slams Democrats and Pushes Voting Curbs

Georgia: US President Donald Trump addressed a rally in the battleground state of Georgia, using the platform to sharpen his political messaging ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

During his address, Trump mixed policy highlights with sharp attacks against Democrats, renewed claims regarding the US electoral system, and formal endorsements for Republican candidates in what marked one of his most explicit campaign-style speeches since returning to the White House.

Opening his address on Wednesday (local time), Trump briefly feigned a news announcement before clarifying his intent to the cheering audience.

"Well, thank you very much, everybody. It's a special place, and I am here to announce my candidacy," Trump said, pausing as the crowd erupted in applause before adding, "I'm only kidding. I'm only kidding." Throughout his remarks, Trump called on Republicans to expand their congressional majorities, framing the 2026 midterm elections as vital to safeguarding his administration's legislative agenda.

"We have some great candidates running. They've got to win by a lot. Otherwise we're going communist," he told supporters.

Characterising Democrats as "communists", Trump accused opposition lawmakers of resisting key administration initiatives, including tax reductions, border security measures and immigration enforcement.

"Jon Ossoff and the Democrat communists want to let the Marxists into power, bankrupt your families, and leave you totally undefended with wide open borders, but we will not let that happen to our country," he said.

Electoral integrity formed a key component of the address, with Trump reiterating long-standing arguments regarding voting procedures. "Make it too big to rig," he said, before adding, "Watch those machines."

Advocating nationwide voting reforms, Trump outlined several legislative goals. "We're fighting so that all voters must show voter ID," he stated.

"We're fighting so that all voters must provide proof of citizenship," Trump said, adding, "And also the no mail-in ballots, very important." Trump noted that exemptions should apply solely to military personnel, illness, disability and travel. (ANI)

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