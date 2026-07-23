Trump Honors Fallen US Troops at Dover as Iran War Casualties Mount

Delaware: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and attended the dignified transfer of four US service members killed in connection with the ongoing war with Iran, according to CNN. The US President was also accompanied by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine during the dignified transfer.

Trump was scheduled to meet privately with the families of the fallen service members before the transfer ceremony. A White House official said this was the third dignified transfer the president has attended since the war began.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, Trump said the ceremony was intended to honour the sacrifice of the troops.” We honour our heroes, and they are indeed great heroes. Actually, they said, and all of them said very strongly, we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. Emphasising the solemn responsibility of receiving the remains of fallen service members, Trump added, “For me, it’s one of the hardest things to do as a president, but has to be done.” Asked what he would tell the families during the private meetings, Trump said, “All I’m going to say is, we love you. We love your child, and that’s what they are to them. They’re their children. No games, no nothing.”

According to CNN, the four service members are among the 18 US troops killed in connection with the conflict with Iran. (ANI)

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