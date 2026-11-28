FLORIDA: US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to facilitate Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, saying he believed he had done a "great thing" for the country and the world, despite questions surrounding potential national security concerns linked to Huang's personal associations.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving call alongside First Lady Melania Trump with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump praised Huang's leadership and expressed confidence in his return to the company, while dismissing concerns that he could pose a security threat. Asked whether he had spoken to Huang since his return to Nvidia's leadership, Trump said he had not but expected to speak with him before he resumed his role, which he said would effectively begin on Monday. "Without him, I just don't know. Everybody's replaceable, I guess, but I just thought, I saw what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it's a great thing that he's going back," he said.

"I think he's a very important part of Nvidia. He's got, outside of Blackwell, the chip Blackwell; that's the hot one right now. But that will be obsolete in a year. He's got two new ones coming out that are blowing Blackwell away," Trump also said. Trump said Huang was happy to return to the company and called the development his "second term".

"And I will tell you, the market feels very good about it. I was a little concerned yesterday when I saw some pretty big dips, and by the end of the day, it was up again. So, I really did, I think I did a great thing for our country and even for the world," Trump said. Asked how he could be certain that Huang was not a security threat when the Department of Justice had not conducted a proper investigation, Trump responded, "Based on information and belief. I think he's absolutely fine." (ANI)