Trump urges Iran to raise ‘white flag of surrender’ as ceasefire lapses, warns Oman over Hormuz talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to raise the “white flag of surrender” as a 60-day ceasefire understanding expires, while signalling that he is in no hurry to set a deadline for Tehran.

Trump told Fox News in an interview that American naval pressure on Iran would continue. The US President also issued a stark warning to Oman over its parallel talks with Tehran concerning control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have no time schedule. I’m not in a hurry,” Trump was quoted as saying in a telephone interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

The US President said Iran should raise the “white flag of surrender”. He described Iranian officials as good poker players but said the country was “dying”, according to Yingst.

Trump also rejected suggestions that the US midterm elections were shaping his Iran policy.

The 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expires on Monday. However, Trump’s remarks indicated that he did not regard the deadline as binding.

The US naval blockade was continuing to exert economic pressure on Iran, Yingst reported. He said it was costing the Iranian government hundreds of millions of dollars each day. More US Treasury sanctions were also expected this week.

Trump was particularly blunt when asked about talks between Iran and Oman over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the S out of them,” Trump said, according to Yingst. The US President also confirmed that Washington has a back channel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. US officials were speaking directly with IRGC representatives even as tensions remained high, the report said.

Trump said preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained Washington’s top priority. On US military preparedness, Trump said the weapons used so far amounted to “peanuts”. He said the United States had many mid-level weapons available, but claimed that several advanced systems had been given to Ukraine by former President Joe Biden. (IANS)

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