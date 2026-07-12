Trump warns 1,000 ‘locked and loaded’ missiles ready to strike Iran amid assassination threat claims

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump threatened to decimate Iran on Friday (local time), saying that the US military is ready.

Trump said that 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded, aimed at Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the US has violated the MoU.

In a post on X, he said, “Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance.”

Speaker of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated, as quoted by Al Jazeera, that Tehran will never capitulate to the US and remains fully prepared to defend itself if the US breaches the memorandum of understanding.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran’s defenders keep the enemy’s movements under surveillance.

In a post on X, he said, “In these hot summer days, the valiant defenders of the noble homeland in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the coasts, islands, borders, and other sensitive points of the country, with vigilant and watchful eyes, keep the enemy’s movements under surveillance and safeguard the security and tranquility of dear Iran. We send greetings and salutations to all the brave warriors and valiant defenders of the homeland and the selfless forces who, without fanfare, shoulder the heavy responsibility of protecting this land. The Iranian nation appreciates your sincere efforts, steadfastness, and sacrifices, and takes pride in your powerful presence. May God be your helper and supporter.” (ANI)

Also Read: President Donald Trump Says US Will Continue Iran Talks Despite End of Ceasefire