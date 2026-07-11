President Donald Trump Says US Will Continue Iran Talks Despite End of Ceasefire

WASHINGTON: As Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following the recent military escalation between them, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.

According to CNN, citing a diplomat familiar, the visit was planned in coordination with the United States, and the talks are aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The move comes after a lull in fighting on Friday, following a sharp escalation in strikes from both sides that threatened to disrupt the agreement between the US and Iran. (ANI)

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