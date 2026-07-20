US forces complete another round of strikes against Iran

Washington/Tehran: US forces have completed another round of strikes against Iran, with more than 50,000 US troops in the Middle East remaining “highly vigilant,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities,” CENTCOM said in a post on social media platform X.

The US military also targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which “launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17,” the command said.

“More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army on Sunday announced that its forces struck US bases in Kuwait in retaliation for the “aggressions” against Iran by the United States and the country’s civilian infrastructure, such as bridges, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In statements published on its website, the army said its forces have targeted the Al-Adiri Camp and the Ali Al Salem Air Base in two rounds of drone attacks.

A construction site of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran’s Khuzestan province was attacked by US projectiles on Sunday, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said on its official website, condemning the attack as “a violation of international law.” (IANS)

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