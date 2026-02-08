Trust has become India’s strongest currency: PM Modi in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Spotlighting the recent trade deals signed by India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is seen as a trusted partner for growth and trust has become the country's "strongest currency".

"India is seen as a trusted partner for growth. Whether it is the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU or USA, countries have trade deals with India. Trust has become India's strongest currency," said PM Modi while addressing the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, shortly after arriving in Malaysia on a two-day visit.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also attended the event after both leaders travelled together in the same car from the airport.

Prime Minister Modi stated that IMPACT - which he described as India Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation - remains the guiding word of relationship between both countries as India's success also translates into success for Malaysia and Asia.

"India's success is Malaysia's success, it is Asia's success. That is why I say the guiding word of our relationship is IMPACT. IMPACT means India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation," said PM Modi.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi, on his arrival in Kuala Lumpur, was warmly received by his Malaysian counterpart at the airport along with Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni. This was followed by a colourful cultural welcome highlighting the shared heritage of both countries.

The visit seeks to further strengthen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024. It also reflects India's strong commitment to strengthening India-Malaysia ties which is a key pillar of New Delhi's Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision and Vision MAHASAGAR. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Malaysia on February 7-8 at the invitation of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. This is the third visit of the Prime Minister to Malaysia since 2015.

In his address, PM Modi mentioned that Malaysia has the second-largest Indian-origin community in the world and the diaspora continues to serve as a strong bridge between both countries.

"Recently, I spoke in my monthly radio conversation, Mann Ki Baat, about you. I shared with 1.4 billion Indians how over 500 schools in Malaysia teach children in Indian languages," PM Modi said during the community programme in Kuala Lumpur. (IANS)

