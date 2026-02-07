PM Modi hails India–US Interim Trade Agreement framework as major boost to bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the India–United States agreement on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, terming it a significant step forward in strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two nations.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister called the development “great news for India and USA” and thanked former US President Donald Trump for his role in strengthening relations.
“We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries,” Modi added.
Hailing the framework as a reflection of the growing depth, trust and dynamism in the India–US partnership, Modi said it would significantly strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
He also noted that the agreement would open new avenues for India’s farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, start-up innovators and fishermen.
The Prime Minister also said the framework would lead to large-scale employment generation, especially benefiting women and the youth.
“It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” he said, highlighting its inclusive growth potential.
Highlighting innovation, Modi said the framework would deepen India–US cooperation in investment and technology and strengthen resilient supply chains for global growth.
The Prime Minister also said the country remains focused on building future-oriented global partnerships.
“As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” Modi said.