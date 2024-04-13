Trypilska thermal power plant (TPP) near Kiev destroyed in missile attack: Report

Kiev: The Trypilska thermal power plant (TPP) outside the Ukrainian capital has been completely destroyed in a Russian missile attack, the media reported, citing an official.

Andriy Hota, Chairman of the supervisory board at the Ukrainian power plant Centrenergo, said on Thursday that a massive fire erupted in the plant’s turbine room after the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

“All the workers who were on shift during the strike are alive,” Hota said, adding that efforts to extinguish the fire were underway.

Located 45 km south of Kiev, Trypilska TPP is the largest power generating facility in the Kiev region with an installed capacity of 1,800 MW.

On Thursday morning, Russia fired 42 missiles, including six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 40 combat drones, said the Ukrainian Air Force, which shot down 18 missiles and 39 drones.

The Ukrainian authorities said that the attack targeted energy infrastructure facilities in five regions. (IANS)

