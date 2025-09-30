Turkish President’s selective ‘brotherly love’ for Kashmir ignores suffering of Muslims under his allies: Report

London: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently raised the Kashmir issue at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). By selectively focusing on India, Erdogan made an attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s denial of rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and China’s persecution of Uyghurs, a report has highlighted.

If Erodgan had genuine concerns about Muslims, he would ask his ally Pakistan to withdraw from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where people have been denied basic rights for years and urge China to end its persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Turku Avci, a Turkish analyst, wrote in an opinion piece in the UK-based Milli Chronicle. “Instead, he selectively targets India, where Kashmiris and other minorities are flourishing under a democratic framework that guarantees freedoms and opportunities,” the writer added.

India has been recognised as a leader in pluralism. In the Global Minority Report (GMR) published in February 2023 and cited by Australia Today, India was ranked at the first spot among 110 countries for inclusivity toward religious minorities. India was followed by South Korea, Japan, Panama and the United States while Maldives, Afghanistan, and Somalia stood at the bottom. The GMR recommended India’s framework as a potential UN model for minority inclusivity.

“India is home to more than 200 million Muslims, the second-largest Muslim population in the world. Far from being silent victims, they are active contributors to civic life. As law student Zoha Fatima of Hyderabad observed, the narrative of voiceless and oppressed Indian Muslims is outdated propaganda. Across India, Muslims are thriving—organizing evening schools in Seelampur, running startups in Bengaluru, and leading NGOs in Bihar and Hyderabad. Politically, Muslims participate robustly in elections and governance. They support regional parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala and the AIUDF in Assam, while youth-led and Pasmanda movements demand inclusive representation. These dynamics illustrate empowerment through democracy, not marginalization,” the Milli Chronicle report stated.

Apart from domestic realities, India’s image across the world showcases a similar story of resilience and inclusivity. A Pew Research Centre survey conducted between January-April across 24 nations found that 47 per cent of respondents have a favourable view regarding India, compared to 38 per cent unfavourable and 13 per cent with no opinion.

“Why then does Erdogan persist in raising Kashmir? The answer lies in politics rather than principle. By focusing selectively on India, he diverts attention from Pakistan’s denial of rights in PoK and China’s persecution of Uyghurs. The contrast is glaring: in India, minorities enjoy constitutional protections and democratic participation; in PoK, basic freedoms are absent; in Xinjiang, entire communities face erasure. India’s recognition as the world’s most inclusive nation is an achievement worth celebrating, but also one that demands vigilance,” Turku Avci wrote. (IANS)

